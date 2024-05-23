Renowned as a hub of live music, London’s Camden Town will see the opening of a new open-air venue this summer, located alongside the Electric Ballroom (cap. 1,500).

Set to debut on 4 July, the 300-capacity Camden Courtyard is being overseen by a team led by Electric Ballroom-owner Kate Fuller, whose father Bill founded the landmark Camden venue as an Irish dancehall before it began staging acts ranging from The Clash, Prince and Public Enemy to Four Tet and Fed Again,

Camden Courtyard, which is also expected to host an eclectic music programme, is located on newly repurposed land beside the historic music venue. It was designed and built by Fables Creative, which is responsible for building stages at GALA, Gottwood and Waterworks festivals.

“For the best part of a century, Electric Ballroom has been a venue which showcases the most exciting of musical movements and Camden Courtyard is the next step in our story,” said Fuller. “The venue will offer something new for Camden, an area that has surprisingly few open air locations for drinking, dining and dancing. We’re working with a great selection of forward-thinking promoters, DJs and food and drink brands and we can’t wait to welcome new faces and regulars alike.”

She said Camden Courtyard has been kitted out with a high-spec Martin Audio sound system and can be covered to prevent the weather from spoiling things. The entertainment offering will include live acts, DJs and bands.