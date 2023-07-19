The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced details of its annual Venues Day event, which will take place at The Fireworks Factory in London on 17 October.

The south London venue, part of the Woolwich Works complex, will host the biggest attendance to date for Venues Day, which celebrates its ninth year in 2023.

MVT, which represents more than 900 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), has held the one-day event for the sector since 2014, with delegates representing venues, promoters, agents, artists, government departments, funding bodies and a range of ancillary service providers.

The theme for this year’s event has been announced as ‘Behind the Scenes,’ which MVT said is in recognition of the challenges GMVs face to ensure they remain economically sustainable.

MVT chief operating officer Beverley Whitrick said, “With this year’s Venues Day shaping up to be our biggest to date we are keen to showcase and celebrate the incredible amount of unsung work that our members do ‘Behind the Scenes’ every single day to keep grassroots live music vibrant and viable throughout the UK.”

Ticketmaster will again be the headline sponsor for Venues Day. Tickets will go on sale during August and confirmed details about the conference schedule will be announced in the near future on the MVT website.