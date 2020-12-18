Music Venue Trust (MVT) said it has distributed £230,000 to help support 24 grassroots venues it says are in “crisis”.

The funding is in addition to the £650,000 the grassroots venues campaign group said it has distributed to venues. The money has been raised from audience and individual donations, corporate pledges and contributions from the wider music industry.

In October, the second round of the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund (CRF) distribution saw £41.4m shared across 251 UK grassroots venues. At the time, MVT said 89% of grassroots venues who had applied to the CRF had been successful.

The small number of venues unable to access sufficient funding were added to a ‘red list’ by MVT. The £230,000 will be distributed among those venues.

MVT CEO Mark Dayvd said, “We want to thank everyone who has helped, supported and contributed to our #saveourvenues campaign this year, including the UK government, particularly the Department of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), Arts Council England, Mayor of London, and local authorities around the country; it has been truly overwhelming and humbling to see how much grassroots music venues matter to so many people.”