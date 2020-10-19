89% of grassroots music venues have received funding from the Culture Recovery Fund, according to the Music Venues Trust.

The second round of CRF funding was announced last Friday, distributing money to cultural organisations and venues across the UK – albeit with some notable exceptions.

The Music Venues Trust says that 251 out of 291 grassroots music venues were successful in their applications. The total amount awarded to these venues was £41.4m, from a total pool of £334.1m.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said, “Music Venue Trust warmly welcomes this very effective intervention by The Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England into the grassroots music venue sector.

“As a result of this fund, the challenges facing the sector have been substantially reduced. Music Venue Trust will now shift its focus and will be announcing plans very shortly to tackle the remaining challenges facing sole traders, smaller venues that did not qualify for support, and the venues who were unsuccessful or were under-funded.”