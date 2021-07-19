In a bid to encourage live music fans to take a voluntary lateral flow test before attending events, grassroots venues body the Music Venue Trust (MVT) has launched the #takeatest campaign.

The initiative follows the Government’s lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions from today, 19 July, allowing music venues to fully re-open for the first time in over 16 months and is in response to the move towards personal responsibility as the principal guidance moving forward.

MVT has partnered with grassroots music venues around the country to launch an array of social media activity with the messaging: Be Kind: Be respectful. Be part of the live music community #takeatest.

Music venues, artists and fans themselves are being asked to promote the initiative on their own social media platforms before they host, perform at or attend an event.

MVT CEO Mark Dayvd said, “We have spoken at length to our community about reopening venues safely as restrictions are lifted, and whilst there are differing opinions on some aspects of how we will achieve this there is a consensus about asking music fans to accept personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe. We have an opportunity through this strong, unified #takeatest messaging across the live music sector to persuade audiences to accept that responsibility and to take a lateral flow test before attending.”

People are asked to begin using the #takeatest hashtag on their social media platforms from 11am today.