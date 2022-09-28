Event safety software developer Halo Solutions said it has launched the world’s first ticket-scanning service linked in real-time to an incident management platform.

Built in-house by Halo’s new development team, Ticket Scanning 2.0 is able to mix barcode tickets, QR codes, agency and house tickets, purchased in advance or dynamically at the door. The integration can be accessed via the Halo app on any handheld smartphone.

It has an average scan time of 127 milliseconds, which Halo said is faster than regular ticket scanning devices, particularly when factoring in dynamic checks for tickets bought in real-time.

The functionality was officially launched at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (cap. 10,000) on 31 August. The venue’s head of operations Stephen Chaston said, “On our journey so far with Halo, we have really seen across every level the benefits of integrating capacity control and incident management. Deployed alongside our operational teams, the Halo System helps to aid decision-making in real-time, based on accurate crowd information.

“Crucially, the Halo System enables us to continue striving towards our key, constant goal to improve the event night customer experience. With Halo’s Ticket Scanning 2.0 we deliver a vastly streamlined ingress process, with minimised queues and maximised operational efficiency. We are now well positioned to be the first arena venue in the UK with a safe, fast and frictionless entry process based on real-time data, which will be a key differentiator to help maximise our customers experience.”

Halo Solutions CEO, Lloyd Major said: “This rapid and well designed solution for ticket scanning means that we’ve managed to lower hardware costs, while simultaneously raising the standard of the activity. The clear red-amber-green screen designs, audible alerts, options and speed of our system make it stand alone easily as the best scanner on the market right now.

“Connecting that to our incident management platform, and feeding the crowd data directly into the hands of those who need it, really empowers decision makers on the night and in their planning for future events. We have many more integrations to come and Halo v5, due for release this Winter, will be an incredible next step towards our ultimate goal: easily accessible, fully auditable and secure public safety provision for events, venues, businesses and sites of all sizes.”