Event safety software developer Halo Solutions has secured £750,000 in investment to support its growth plans, which will see it expand its team by 200%.

Halo received the investment from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) managed by Midven, part of the Future Planet Capital Group.

Based in Nottinghamshire, Halo provides security for 1,400 events including the Cricket World Cup, Notting Hill Carnival, Silverstone, and the Royal Navy Winter Skiing Championships.

The MEIF funding will allow Halo to increase its technical, sales and operational teams, enabling the company to develop its product offering and add more safety features in multiple languages.

Halo Solutions Limited CEO and founder Lloyd Major said the company will be using the funding to implement a new strategic marketing plan and to create jobs in the Nottinghamshire area and beyond.

He said, “The investment marks the start of a new chapter for Halo, enabling us to form a valuable partnership with Midven and the MEIF. The additional finance will help us accelerate our growth by allowing us to expand our team by 200% and further develop the system to incorporate the feedback from clients and deliver new and exciting ideas of our own.