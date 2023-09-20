Crowd security and safety technology company Halo Solutions said it is on target for projected growth of 659% over the next five years.

The British SME tech company, founded by former National Counter Terrorism police officer Lloyd Major, has also announced that it has protected 50 million people at more than 759 major events worldwide over the course of the summer.

The company’s incident and threat management software platform Halo (v5) has protected attendees at events such as the coronation of King Charles III, the Eurovision Song Contest, FIFA World Cup fan zones in Qatar, the Miami F1 Grand Prix, Silverstone’s British Grand Prix, Notting Hill Carnival and Glastonbury.

Halo (v5) has also helped to protect more than 30 music festivals and more than 100 concerts this year, including Elton John, Harry Styles and Peter Kay, to Cardiff LGBT Pride, Fort Lauderdale Pride, Lincoln Pride and Dublin Pride.

Halo said over the summer period between June and August, the software dealt with 19,444 incidents; 140,231 tasks managed; 1,661 medical incidents; 1,136 health and safety incidents; 108 missing persons; 97 reported cases of violence; and 85 emergencies.

Halo CEO and founder Lloyd Major said, “As a British SME tech company, we have seen phenomenal growth and demand for our technology internationally around the globe where Halo has played an active role in crowd safety and security for the FIFA World Cup 2022 fan zones in Qatar, the Miami Grand Prix, the Preakness Thoroughbred Stakes in Baltimore to the Malta Community Police department.

“Already we are projected to surpass this year’s events in 2024 with over 3,000 events forecast for next year and our projected growth over the next five years is expected to exceed 659%.”