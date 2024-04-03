In response to several high-profile incidents resulting in loss of life or serious injury, the United Kingdom Crowd Management Association (UKCMA) has teamed with LIVE and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) to launch a best practice guide created with the aim of enhancing crowd management practices at UK events.

The stakeholders said the initiative will provide venue operators with a general outline of accepted good practice in crowd management, and would fill a “crucial gap” in safety protocols, particularly for indoor spaces smaller than arenas.

UKCMA’s Anne Marie Chebib said tragic incidents at venues in recent years illustrated a critical need for standardised and effective crowd management practices: “This guide represents a milestone in our collective efforts to prioritise safety and well-being in performance and licensed spaces.”

The UKCMA said the guide addresses various aspects of crowd management, including risk assessment, planning processes, stakeholder engagement, and considerations for different types of venues and events. It emphasises the importance of proactive measures and diligent planning to mitigate potential risks, recognising that strategies may vary depending on the nature of the event and venue.

The guide encompasses a wide range of indoor venues, including concert halls, theatres, nightclubs, bars, pubs, restaurants, and comedy clubs hosting cultural and entertainment events. It excludes arenas with seated capacities larger than 5,000, outdoor events, and sports grounds, which are covered by separate guidelines.

LIVE CEO Jon Collins said, “The launch of Safer Crowds, Safer Venues offers timely support in the vitally important area of crowd management to those small and medium size venues previously underserved in this area. Its content, prepared by a team of dedicated and expert volunteers, will underpin the delivery of safer events across the UK. LIVE commends this work and the contributions made by UKCMA and NTIA”.