LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment), which represents 16 live music industry organisations, has appointment its first LIVE Green impact consultant.

It said Ross Patel will lead its LIVE Green sustainability group, facilitating cooperation across the organisation’s membership while ensuring knowledge sharing and support can be provided to help sector-wide efforts in this area.

Patel is a founder, CEO & consultant with over 15 years of diverse experience in music, media, entertainment, climate action and tech. Co-founder and CEO of Whole Entertainment, in June 2021 Patel joined the Music Manager Forum as a board member helping it advocate for climate action and launching a number of initiatives in this area.

Patel is also chief strategy Officer at UMA Entertainment Group, which has worked on projects include EarthAid Live and HERO The App, and oversaw the curation of the 2201 UMA x COP26 event in Glasgow.

Patel’s impressive CV also includes co-founding and holding the position of operations director at London-based creative marketing agency Sweetshop Media.

On joining LIVE Green, Patel said, “My role as an MMF board member and representative within the LIVE Green group has very fortunately given me the opportunity to work closely with the brilliant LIVE team over the past couple of years. I’m excited to continue the work I’ve been doing on sustainable touring and green clauses for live booking contracts, now in a formal capacity.”

LIVE CEO Jon Collins said, “We have worked with Ross for some time now in various capacities and have always been impressed with their energy, knowledge and commitment to sustainability issues. This new role will see Ross leading and further amplifying the work of LIVE Green and helping us in our mission to green the live music sector as quickly, fairly and effectively as possible.”