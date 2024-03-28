The United Kingdom Crowd Management Association (UKCMA) has appointed Anne Marie Chebib as its chair, succeeding Eric Stuart QPM who is retiring after five years in the role.

In his farewell message, delivered at UKCMA’s inaugural conference in March, Stuart acknowledged the industry’s resilience during the Covid years and thanked Chebib for her dedication as the association’s secretary.

Stuart said, “All we have achieved is down to her support and unending commitment to this Association and its members. Thank you, Annie, for all you have done, continue to do, and for what you will do for years to come.”

New chair Chebib has experience as the association’s longstanding secretary and as managing director of Select Security and Stewarding Ltd.

Chebib helped launch the Global Crowd Management Alliance (GCMA), where she currently serves on the board and secretariat.

Chebib outlined some of the UKCMA’s plans, including focusing on diversity within the industry and strategising to foster new talent by mentoring opportunities and opening up the membership to educational institutions, continuing to develop the offerings to members through the association’s popular webinar series and the member to member (M2M) networking sessions.

The UKCMA board has also been restructured. The new vice chairs are: Chris Callaghan (Security Scotland), Mark Logan (Showsec), Oliver Gardiner (Vespasian Security), Paul Evans (Carlisle Security Services), Paul Manson (G4S), Peter Harrison (FGH Security), Tom Devine (TMS Protection) and Tony Ball (The SES Group)

The UKCMA’s treasurer is Darren Edwards (Safestyle Security Services), the secretary is Kate James and new member representatives are Dean Newman (Newman Event Services) and Paul Macarthur (SGC Security Services).

The UKCMA plans to continue its partnership with GCMA, with the aim of furthering the association’s global reach and impact.

Chebib said, “I am honoured to take on the role of Chair at UKCMA. I look forward to building upon the strong foundations laid by Eric Stuart and Mark Harding before him to enhance safer crowds. As an association, we will continue to strive on behalf of our members to work collaboratively and further enhance the association’s impact and reputation. I would like to sincerely thank Eric Stuart for so many years of complete dedication to the association, and wish him all the best for his retirement; Eric has very large shoes to fill and I will aspire to do him proud.”

Pictured (left to right): Mark Harding, Anne Marie Chebib and Eric Stuart