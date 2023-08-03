Hampshire-based Venture Security has partnered with technology provider Halo Solutions to enhance its crowd safety and security operations at major events.

Using the Halo (v5) platform, the first venue to benefit under the new technology partnership is Newbury Racecourse, which earlier this year awarded its security contract to Venture following a competitive tender process. Venture officially started on site in April, where it also successfully debuted the Halo platform.

The technology has since been used at several events including the recent Tom Jones concert held at Newbury Racecourse, which attracted its largest attendance since Covid with a 19,000-capacity crowd. Venture Security has also used the technology for the Summer Solstice event at Stonehenge and numerous other festivals and community events.

Venture Security head of events Duncan Robertson said, “At Venture, we are committed to continually raising the bar for our customers and the Halo (v5) platform has enabled us to take our award-winning services to another level, by providing instant logged communications, enabling faster command and control of our site-based operations.”

Halo (v5) links together security assets, site teams and controllers within one system aiming to give greater oversight and control of an event. More than 90 million people to date have been protected in 17 countries using the Halo (v5) technology, which has been used at more than 4,000 events and venues.

Halo Solutions partnerships and insights manager Charlie Archer said, “Halo’s unique technology will help digitize operational security processes at Newbury and provide for even greater scope of additional services in crowd safety and security.