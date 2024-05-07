Nottingham-based crowd safety and security software specialist Halo Solutions has won a King’s Awards for Enterprise, in the innovation category.

One of 252 businesses to be presented with a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year, Halo Solutions has provided its security service for countless major events including the Eurovision Song Contest, FIFA World Cup, the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the coronation concert for King Charles III.

Currently employing 15 people, Halo Solutions was founded in 2019 by CEO Lloyd Major; a former national counter terrorism police officer, crowd safety and event security adviser with more than 20 years of policing experience, including police training and public order command at major sporting events. Major was also the first operational police planner in the UK to obtain a Master’s degree in Emergency Planning and Management, developing a new process for threat assessment at public events, which became national policing policy.

Halo software provides a crowd safety, security and incident response platform designed to streamline crowd safety, incident management, security and operations.

Major said, “Winning the King’s Award for Enterprise is a stunning recognition of the hard work we do in this space as a British tech company to bring innovative software to the operational environments that need it most. We have an amazing team – who along with our amazing clients – are dedicated and committed to protecting the public and keeping them safe in public spaces.”

The Award programme, now in its 58th year, has awarded more than 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

Among the other winners of the award in the innovation category this year was Frugalpac Ltd, the producer of the world’s first and only commercially-available paper bottle for wine and spirits.