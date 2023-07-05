Halo Solutions is to deploy its live streaming drone technology Halo Stream to help combat protestor activity at major sporting events over the coming months.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Sports Minister Lucy Frazer are to hold talks with senior sporting leaders, event organisers and the Police in an attempt to head off protests by groups such as Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising at events over the summer.

The Halo Drone and Stream technology has been deployed to a recent series of major sporting and cultural events to monitor protestor activity, persons of interest, ticket touts and crowd safety.

The technology was recently deployed to three successive major events: the Reading Half Marathon, the Ashes series at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, and Flavours of Fingal, one of Ireland’s largest county shows attended by more than 80,000 people.

Recent major events to have been targeted by climate and animal rights protestors include the Ashes 2nd Test Match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Grand National, the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final, the Scottish Grand National and Epsom Races.

Halo Solutions founder Lloyd Major said, “With the marked increase of threats from protestor and activist attacks at major sporting events, the safety and security of crowds and event stakeholders has never been more important. We have also seen increased terror threat levels domestically and overseas with a number of terrorist organisations and training camps active in Afghanistan. It is well known that Afghanistan has now become a safe space and haven for terrorist groups to train, operate and mount attacks against the West alongside other global geopolitical unrest.

“The integration of live video streaming from sources like drones, CCTV, body-worn video and mobile phones to our existing Halo (v5) incident and threat management platform really does play a significant role in countering protestor activity, identifying persons of interest and playing a proactive role in crowd safety and counter terrorism strategies.”