Global creative communications agency DRPG has announced the closure of CMD (Corporate Media Displays), the brand responsible for pyrotechnics, fireworks and large outdoor displays for the group over the last 10 years.

The company said its board members unanimously decided on the closure due to the department practices not aligning with the “sustainable ethos and environmental standard” upheld by DRPG, which recently became a B Corp-certified company.

It said pyrotechnics and fireworks release many contaminants which can contribute to climate change, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen, sulphur dioxide and particulate matter.

As well as local air quality being negatively affected by fireworks leading to toxic haze and inhalants, DRPG also cited the social impact and noise pollution.

The company said it will instead focus on drone displays and projection mapping for its work on award ceremonies and other celebratory events. During the pandemic, in celebration of the NHS, DRPG used interactive imagery projected in largescale across the exterior of its studio complex (pictured).

DRPG creative technologist Nick Fagan said, “We’ve taken an interest in using drones to create more sustainable displays that are as equally expressive as traditional fireworks, but more importantly, fully customisable and renewable.

“Unlike fireworks, drones can be programmed for more than one event, saving loads on resources, both material and technical. We certainly have the electricity to power them, for instance our solar powered headquarters in Hartlebury often exports more to the grid than we use. Drones are becoming more and more affordable each year, and that’s only one solution.”

DRPG CEO Dale Parmenter said, “At DRPG, we believe ourselves a convoy of sustainability, putting people and place at the forefront of our beliefs, aspiring to benefit all through our services. The closure of CMD has enabled us to make positive change so we can excel further in the environmental and sustainability landscape.”