Global creative communications agency DRPG has received B Corp Certification due to its continued commitment to sustainability.

The West-midlands-based agency, which was the official promotional event services provider for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has released a B Corp special edition of its sustainability charter to mark the occasion. The charter showcases the evidence collated from across the past 18 months to acquire the accreditation.

The B Corp Certification is given to businesses that uphold rigorous social and environmental performance, responsibility, and openness criteria. More than 7,000 companies of varying sizes, across different industries and countries have attained the certification.

Parmenter said, “Forging a sustainable future doesn’t have to be a convoluted process, yet we often find ourselves entangled in intricate procedures, systems, and governance that lack substantial impact. Rather than overcomplicating matters, let’s embrace a straightforward approach and assess success through the triple bottom line. Companies should aim to establish a holistic strategy that addresses environmental challenges, champions fairness for all, and acknowledges that pursuing profitability isn’t inherently detrimental.”

DRPG head of sustainability and integrity Andrew Davis said, “Balancing our social, environmental, and economic impact invariably involves trade-offs, and it’s important to recognise that there’s no flawless solution that perfectly satisfies all three dimensions simultaneously.”

Parmenter added, “I want to take this moment to give a huge thank you to not only all the team members at DRPG for living up to our mantra of ‘anything’s possible,’ but also Syntiro Associates. Sam Wilson and the team have been our sustainability partners for the past 15 years, and have helped shape our path by supporting, creating, and embedding new practices. We couldn’t have done it without them.”