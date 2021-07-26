Birmingham 2022 has appointed Rosterfy as the official provider of workforce management systems that will support the 13,000 volunteers required to deliver next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Rosterfy said it will deliver an end-to-end solution and provide technology solutions to manage the recruitment, interview stage, assigning and scheduling of the volunteer workforce.

The company has previously worked on the recent UEFA European Championships, the Super Bowl and Dubai Expo 2020.

The biggest event ever held in the West Midlands, the Commonwealth Games will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports across 14 competition venues from 28 July – 8 August next year. It is expected to attract more than one million spectators to the city and have a global TV audience of 1.5 billion.

Rosterfy co-founder Shannan Gove said, “Time and time again, we continue to see large-scale events create a robust volunteer programme only to let it dissolve once the event formally concludes, which isn’t sustainable.

“We’re excited to be working with Birmingham 2022 to ensure an ongoing legacy of volunteering, where volunteers can be engaged throughout the city for years to come.”

Birmingham 2022 chief information officer Adrian Corcoran said, “Our Volunteers will be at the heart of these Games and will shape the experience of those competing and attending. I have no doubt that Rosterfy will help us engage with them and allow them to connect with each other so we can deliver a memorable Commonwealth Games for all.”