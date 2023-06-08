Halo Solutions is to make its tech security software, Halo (v5), available free-of-charge to venues that are to be affected by the government’s new counterterrorism (protection of premises) legislation.

The move comes in response to the Manchester Arena Bombing inquiry which drew to a close yesterday. The legislation – also known as Martyn’s Law – which will be committed to law this year, will see new measures aimed at ensuring stronger protections against terrorism in public places following the 2016 terrorist attack.

Halo Solutions said it will make its technology available for free to venues where public capacity does not exceed 800 people, as per the legislation.

Martyn’s Law is expected to introduce a scale of measures, including additional security training for employees, new security systems and procedures in crowd safety, as well as the introduction of new lockdown procedures in the event of a terrorist attack to safeguard the public.

The Halo (v5) system acts as a central command and control function that operates from a standard laptop. It can bring together more than 10 different systems integrated into one, with more than 75 client-led features.

Halo (v5) has been deployed at events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (2022), Cricket World Cup (2019), British Grand Prix, Notting Hill Carnival, Glastonbury Festival and Miami F1 Grand Prix.

The software is also being used across a number of arena and conference venues across the UK, including The NEC, Motorpoint Arena, M&S Bank Arena and ExCeL London, as well as several football and rugby clubs such as Chelsea FC, Watford FC, Harlequins and Leicester Tigers.

Most recently, the system played a supporting role during Operation Golden Orb, the counterterrorism and security plan devised by the Met Police for the Coronation of King Charles III and the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Halo Solutions founder and CEO Lloyd Major said, “Making the entry-level Halo System available to all small businesses in the hospitality and entertainment industries is morally and ethically the right thing to do.

“The Manchester Arena bombing inquiry has profoundly affected many people, not just the families of those who died. All too often we hear that ’lessons-will-be-learned’ and very rarely does anything ever change. The families and all of those affected by this tragedy need to see positive action taking place and a greater responsibility and accountability for the protection of the public against terrorism.

“With the tireless campaigning by Figen Murray OBE, the mother of Martyn Hett, to enshrine greater counter terrorism protection in law for the public, we wanted to play our small part in helping to protect the public, the timing and purpose of this as the enquiry closes really appropriate and right.”