Nottingham Ice Centre Ltd, operators of the Motorpoint Arena (cap. 10,000), said it is looking for tenders from experienced and qualified suppliers for the provision, installation and on-going support of its ticketing system.

The company said it is exploring “all possible options”, including outsourced, in-house and hybrid models of ticketing solutions.

Motorpoint Arena, the East Midlands’ largest entertainment venue based in Nottingham city centre, delivers live music, comedy and sport throughout the year. It has seen some of its busiest months to date this year.

With all arena events requiring ticketed admission, operators said a “sophisticated, flexible, and robust” ticketing system is crucial to the day-to-day operation of the venue.

