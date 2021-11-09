Event safety specialist Halo Solutions has partnered with Manchester-based tech start-up Orka Technology Group (OTG) to offer its clients access to Orka Works, a workforce app used by more than 55,000 security shift workers.

OTG said the integration will enable users of The Halo System, such as Silverstone, arena operators and Premier League football clubs, to quickly fill security-based positions, mitigating the impact of unexpected staffing issues and preventing the cancellation of events caused by shortages.

It said the partnership will give Halo direct access to a large, fully trained workforce looking for flexible shift work and remove lengthy and costly traditional HR processes. Orka workers will be able to access the Halo app when they clock-in to a Halo shift.

The Halo System is a communications, incident and task management platform that streamlines issue management from the control room to the staff on the ground, connecting multiple agencies, venue functions and disconnected teams. Security, cleaning and medical teams can log and record incidents using Halo in real-time.

OTG said Orka Works enables users to gain access to shifts at major events without the need for a drawn-out HR process.

Halo Solutions CEO and co-Founder Lloyd Major said, “Giving our clients flexible access to Orka’s workforce will be a huge boost when it comes to staffing large events and is particularly timely, given the challenge that many are facing when it comes to staff shortages.

Orka co-founder and COO James Doyle said, “This is a hugely exciting partnership for Orka, which will provide event organisers with peace of mind and security when it comes to staffing against the backdrop of continued staff shortages across several sectors.

“There’s no doubt that the future of the labour market is changing. Employers and employees alike are looking for speed and flexibility, which is exactly what this partnership delivers. It’s great to be working with a like-minded innovator in the staff management sector.”