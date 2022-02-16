Coachella’s NFT collection, which included lifetime passes to the 125,000-capacity festival, brought in over $1.4m (£1m) according to marketplace FTX.US, following a week-long bid that ended on 11 February.

As part of the Coachella Key Collection, the US festival, promoted by AEG-owned Goldenvoice, released lifetime passes, VIP experiences and photos that can be redeemed for physical prints and a collectable poster series. Each of the ten keys included access to different amenities.

The highest bid was for the Infinity Key, which sold for $270,000 (£199,000) and included lifetime festival guest passes, all-inclusive culinary experiences and private transportation.

This was followed by the Key to the Safari, which sold for $256,000 (£188,700) and included the passes and luxury air-conditioned tent accommodation.