American singer Billie Eilish has partnered with environmental non-profit Reverb to stage a partially solar-powered set at Lollapalooza Chicago (cap. 115,000) using zero-emission battery systems.

Reverb’s Music Decarbonization Project, which 21-year-old Eilish both helped launch and fund, uses a temporary onsite “solar farm” supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions.

Eilish previously partnered with Reverb for her 2022 Happier Than Ever world tour, where they set up ‘eco-villages’ at venues that allowed fans to make a donation and receive a custom, reusable bottle. Reverb has also worked on tours for Maroon 5 and Harry Styles.

Reverb said the aim of the battery systems is to show how clean energy technologies can drastically reduce live music’s greenhouse gas pollution and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

Reverb co-founder/co-executive director Adam Gardner said, “We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry. There are real climate solutions available right here, right now.

“By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonised future, for music and beyond.”

Last year Eilish hosted Overheated at The O2 Arena, which called for a more united approach by the industry to tackle climate change.