Harry Styles’ record-breaking Love On Tour raised more than £5million for several charities, following a three-year run that ended last week.

The run began on 4 September 2021 in North America and has subsequently seen Styles play 173 dates to more than five million people across the UK, Europe, North and South America as well as Australasia. The tour concluded on 22 July with a show at Italy’s RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia to an audience of over 100,000.

Throughout the tour, more than $6.5 million was raised for charities, including Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Minds Matter UK, Save The Children, International Rescue Committee and Every Town For Gun Safety.

Highlights of the tour included 20 nights at Madison Square Garden and a headline slot at Coachella festival across two nights. He also played a two-night run at Wembley Stadium last summer, before a four-night stint at the stadium this year which drew 360,000 fans.