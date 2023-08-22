The Weeknd has broken another record for his London shows, this time for the number of ticket sales at Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000).

According to promoter Live Nation, the singer broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with its “traditional concert set up” with the stage at one end of the stadium, with 87,000 tickets sold.

It comes one month after the Canadian singer broke the record for the highest attendance at London Stadium across two nights after 160,000 people attended his back-to-back shows.

The Wembley record was broken on the final date of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn European tour. He will now begin his remaining shows in South America and Mexico.