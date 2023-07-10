The Weeknd has broken the record for the highest attendance at London Stadium across two nights after 160,000 people attended his back-to-back shows in total.

The Live Nation-promoted tour now holds the record for the highest single-night attendance for any show at the stadium with 80,000 fans. The Canadian singer played sold-out shows from 7-8 July as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, with support from Kaytranada and Mike Dean on both nights.

Having played 13 European dates already, The Weeknd will play 16 more European dates before rounding off at London’s Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) on 18 August. He will then start his Latin America run this Autumn with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and more before wrapping up on 25 October at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The sold-out 2022 North American leg of the stadium tour broke attendance records and grossed $148m (£115m). Following the kick-off of the second leg, the global tour has now grossed over $350m (£273m) to date.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” said Live Nation president, touring Omar Al-joulani in an interview with Variety. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”