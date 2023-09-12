P!NK has broken several records during her ongoing 64-date global Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.

The tour, which began on 7 June in Bolton and wraps on 23 March 2024 in Townsville, Australia, has seen nearly 3 million tickets sold and $350 Million grossed across Europe, UK, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Following the kick-off at the University of Bolton Stadium (pictured), P!NK broke the venue’s attendance record with more than 67,000 fans across the two nights.

The tour has seen more than $125 million grossed across the Europe/UK dates, with more than one million tickets sold.

In North America, $150 million was grossed with nearly 1 million tickets sold, while 800,000 tickets were sold in Australia and New Zealand ahead of 2024 dates, with more than AUD $150 million grossed.

The tour is now the highest-selling Australian visit ever by a female artist. P!NK has also become the highest-selling artist in Australia with over 3 million tickets sold in the country throughout her career.

Other records the singer has broken include most tickets sold to a one-day event at New York’s Citi Field and Minneapolis’ Target Field.

The tour is currently making its way through North America, continuing into the Autumn with two upcoming shows at Citizens Bank Park in her hometown of Philadelphia and additional stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Phoenix at Chase Field 9 October.

“P!NK is a once in a lifetime artist – her stage presence, dedication, and ability to captivate audiences is unparalleled,” said Brad Wavra, SVP, Live Nation Touring. “The incredible success of this record-breaking stadium tour shows her global impact, which only continues to grow.”