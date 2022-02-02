Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is to sell lifetime passes to the 125,000-capacity California festival as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The set of 10 NFTs, built around the conceit of Coachella Keys and in partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will also provide purchasers with VIP experiences that are tailored to each NFT.

The features include access to air-conditioned tents, VIP seating on stage and access to special dining and VIP areas. The keys, which go on auction later this week, also offer lifetime access to future Coachella virtual events.

Goldenvoice has also launched its Coachella’s Sights & Sounds collection, where users can bid to receive a random combination of images from past festivals, as well as the Desert Reflections Collection, which provides purchasers with one of ten random Coachella posters.