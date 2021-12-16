AEG-owned Coachella Festival promoter Goldenvoice has filed a lawsuit against fellow promoter Live Nation, following the launch of its new festival Coachella Day One 22.

Goldenvoice claims that the festival’s name infringes on the Coachella trademark, as well as its marketing, including similar colour schemes and other design elements.

While the festival is being organised by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, the suit is only levelled against Live Nation, due to the former being a Native American tribe immune from legal action. It notes that the tribe may enjoy sovereign immunity but may seek to include them at a later date.

Along with Live Nation, the suit also mentions the festival’s webhosting company Bluehost for continuing to host trademark infringing materials.

The new festival is set to be held five miles away from Coachella Festival’s location in Indio, California on 31 December, and will feature acts such as Shaquille O’Neal and Lil Wayne.