AEG subsidiary Goldenvoice said it will no longer require proof of full Covid-19 vaccination to enter its 126,000-capacity Coachella Music & Arts and Stagecoach festival.

The promoter said ticket holders for the Californian event would only need to show the negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry to the event. It issued a statement explaining the change in policy that said, “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination.”

Having been cancelled for two consecutive years, the Indio-based festival is due to take place from 15-24 April 2022.

Separately, Goldenvoice has announced details of the launch of new US festival California Vibrations in Long Beach next year. The reggae and hip hop music festival will take place at Marina Green Park from 4-6 February 2022, with a line-up including Sean Paul, Shaggy, Wu-Tang Clan and The Marley Brothers.