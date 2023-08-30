AEG Presents subsidiary Goldenvoice has promoted Jenn Yacoubian and Stacy Vee to executive vice presidents (EVP).

At Goldenvoice, which promotes numerous festivals including the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach and Power Trip, Vee and Yacoubian will oversee the booking department and will continue to act as talent buyers for their respective festivals and venues. They will report to Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett.

Vee started with Goldenvoice in 2002 and is currently responsible for producing and booking the Stagecoach and Just Like Heaven festivals, as well as consulting on booking strategy across many of the festivals in AEG Presents’ global portfolio. Under Vee’s direction, Stagecoach was declared festival of the year by both the Academy of Country Music and International Entertainment Buyers Association. It has been listed as the third-highest grossing festival in the world in Forbes Magazine.

Yacoubian, who joined Goldenvoice in 2009, is a national touring talent buyer and the primary talent buyer for the Greek Theatre Los Angeles and Splash House festival. She is also one of the core members of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival booking team and the producer and booker for the Los Angeles festival Cruel World.

“Goldenvoice is a company that has endlessly supported my creativity and career growth,” said Yacoubian, “I am beyond honored, and excited, to be in a position of leadership, where I now get the opportunity to support and nurture the next generation of rising stars at GV.”

Vee said,“It is a privilege to play such an important part in the ongoing growth, creative strategy and success at Goldenvoice. I am inspired by the people and culture around me every day and look forward to continuing to push boundaries in a leadership role at this company.”

Tollett said, “Stacy and Jenn play a large part in the culture of Goldenvoice. They have built extraordinary careers here and I couldn’t be happier to elevate them both to Executive Vice President.”