Serbian festival EXIT and NFT-TiX have announced the sale of their most expensive NFT festival ticket for the four day, 70,000-capacity event, which fetched €10,000 (£8,500).

The ticket, the most expensive ever purchased on the Avalanche platform, offered several perks as part of the NFT. The ‘EXIT Beyond Infinite Experience’ ticket provided a personal festival host, meet-and-greets with artists, and access to VIP GOLD zones at the Gorki List Main Stage and mts Dance Arena. It also saw 50% of the earnings donated to charity.

The ticket holder was treated to a stay at the five-star Leopold Hotel at the Petrovaradin Fortress, airport transportation, special entrance and wristband collection spot, as well as phone assistance from EXIT Festival’s VIP protocol service.

Exit Festival announced the expansion of its partnership with NFT-TiX earlier this year. Ths year’s edition of EXIT hosted artists such as The Prodigy, Skrillex, Eric Prydz and Wu Tang Clan.