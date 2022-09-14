Lost Village (cap. 15,000) and SeatlabNFT partnered to deploy an NFT experience at this year’s edition of the Lincolnshire festival, which saw the event ticketing startup’s app downloaded more than 4,500 times.

At this year’s edition, which took place from 25-28 August, attendees were invited to join The Lost Society 2022 by claiming an NFT membership card, delivered via the SeatlabNFT mobile app. Lost Society members received access to a three-dimensional audiovisual immersive experience hidden within the Lost Village site.

The members received clues about the installation where it was located and how to access it in the build-up to the festival. The experience began in an abandoned arcade within Lost Village, where a hidden tunnel was revealed behind an old arcade machine.

SeatlabNFT CEO Ryan Kenny said, “We’re excited to bring this innovative technology to the UK’s festival scene and show people that ticketing can be much more than just a form of access control.

“We wanted to demonstrate that the opportunity to connect with fans begins when they buy tickets rather than ends as it does with current marketing and sales channels. Purchasing a ticket can, and should, be the start of a journey towards heightening engagement.

“This partnership is the first of many we have planned to demonstrate the different aspects of our platform. Alongside helping artists and event organisers regain control of the secondary ticketing market, our priority is improving the experience of attending events for fans. We couldn’t have asked for a better festival than Lost Village as our premier showcase.”