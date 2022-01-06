International venue management giant ASM Global has appointed Jessica Ragsdale (pictured) as vice-president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Ragsdale joins ASM Global from Microsoft where she worked for eight years and was a member of the company’s global diversity and inclusion team. In her new role, ASM Global said she will be tasked with turning ideas into action plans and furthering the organisation’s education, understanding and engagement with its employees and outside partners.

Her appointment follows the recent launch of ASM Global’s ASM Global Acts Foundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative involving philanthropic and community-based projects focused on issues such as sustainability and diversity.

Ragsdale said, “As many of us know, DEI is a journey, and this is an adventure I am thrilled to be a part of. My goal here will be to drive purposeful impact that our team members can feel within all levels of the organisation, ensuring that we reflect and support the communities we serve.”

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension said, “Jessica’s experience and dedication to this important aspect of our business fits perfectly with our community and employment goals embodied in our ASM Acts platform.”

ASM Global has an international portfolio of more than 325 arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centres and performing arts venues.