Venue management giant ASM Global has appointed Nate Whitman as chief strategy officer.

Whitman (pictured right) will seek to develop new business opportunities, investments and strategic partnerships for ASM Global as well as new initiatives to deliver revenue growth for the company’s clients.

Whitman was previously vice president, strategy and finance, for Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster, where he led the development of the company’s internal strategy and financial analytics group.

He most recently served as head of strategy and finance for the media division of American collegiate athletic conference Pac-12.

Whitman said, “The demand from fans for unique live-event experiences has never been stronger. At the same time, new digital technologies can enable that experience to be even richer and more rewarding.”

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Benison said, “Nate is a 20-year veteran in strategic and financial planning, and his ability to imaginatively maximize a multitude of growth opportunities and utilize his data-centric approach to identify those will make him a tremendous asset to our ASM team, partners and of course our venues throughout the world.”