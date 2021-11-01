Music Venue Trust (MVT) and Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster have come to an agreement that will see UK grassroots music venues benefit from revisions to the Grassroots Venue Tickets scheme launched in 2016.

MVT and Ticketmaster said the review of the existing agreement will result in a simplified and more efficient customer experience, and an increase in revenue for venues. As part of the deal, venues will receive a 50% rebate on all booking fees.

MVT CEO Mark Davyd said, “This new deal puts even more money back into venues where it belongs. We will continue to work with Ticketmaster to develop this partnership so that it supports our whole network.”

Ticketmaster UK MD Andrew Parsons said, “Now is a more critical time than ever for the industry to support grassroots venues. Through our long-standing partnership with Music Venue Trust, more than £150,000 has already been contributed to our “maintain and sustain” fund. To build on this we are evolving our ticketing partnership to donate even more from our fee to these treasured venues, and we’re proud to play our part.”