Venue management giant ASM Global has appointed chef James Tagg (pictured left) in a newly created role of culinary director.

Tagg has previously worked at stadiums including Murrayfield and Hampden before becoming executive chef at Manchester United 12 years ago.

To support Tagg and the wider food and beverage teams Mark Chan (right) has been appointed as head of procurement. Chan joins from the tech company Rocketeer where he has overseen and led on commercial growth worldwide.

Tagg said, “ASM Global, including the wider catering family of Creative, Genuine and Curious (CGC) will provide me with an environment to thrive and I am looking forward with excitement to being part of a fabulous team that takes food to the next level at every venue, every day.”

Previously working with Tagg at Old Trafford in food and beverage procurement and commercial direction, Chan said, “ASM is in a golden moment and I am looking forward to being a part of that and supporting the delivery of best in class, memorable live events.”

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “Investment in people is of huge importance to us, and we’re proud to be hiring highly skilled and hugely experienced industry leaders.”

Tagg started his role this August, with Chan commencing work at ASM Global from next week.