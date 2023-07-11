Venue management giant ASM Global has entered into a new strategic partnership with multi-disciplinary venue strategists Forward Associates.

Forward Associates was founded in 2015 and has offices in London, Milan and Helsinki. It brings experience and areas of specialism from architecture to interior design, venue strategy to premium seat sales and marketing.

The company is currently working on the hospitality at Everton FC’s new 52,888-capacity stadium, from the inception of the ‘All’ masterbrand, which aims to deliver a state-of-the-art sales showroom in Liverpool’s Liver Building.

Forward Associates is also working alongside the ASM Global team at Stockholm Live to develop the future strategy for its portfolio of venues including the Avicii Arena (cap. 16,000). It has also supported the new, transformative design at the AO Arena (21,000) in Manchester as it undergoes a major £50m redevelopment. Other transformative projects it has undertaken include The O2 (20,000) Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa FC, as well as Koko (1,410) and the Brighton Dome (1,700).

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “Forward Associates are best in class, with a real vision for the future of live entertainment experience, and absolute expertise in their field.”

Forward Associates CEO Roy Westwood said, “Together with ASM Global, we have a shared vision to continually evolve in this space, with a commitment to always delivering the very best for live entertainment fans. With ASM Global’s international portfolio and reach, this is an exciting move for us, and we are very much looking forward to getting started.”