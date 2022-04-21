International venue management giant ASM Global said it will roll out facial verification technology at Pechanga Arena (cap. 16,100) in San Diego, California.

Powered by software company PopID, part of Cali Group, the technology will allow fans to verify payments and authenticate tickets with facial recognition at terminals throughout the venue.

ASM Global said the technology, which was first used on 20 April at an American Hockey League game, will allow it to create “frictionless experiences” at venues.

The technology will also be rolled out to other ASM Global venues in the future, including Save Mart Center (16,182) in Fresno, California, Coca-Cola Arena (17,000) in Dubai and Toyota Arena (11,089) in Ontario, Canada.

ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension said, “The deployment of this technology in our venues represents the beginning of a revolutionary change in the entertainment world.

“The PopID platform will allow us to eliminate the dependence on cards and phones at our events and ensure that every guest interaction is secure, speedy and seamless.”

PopID CEO and chairman of Cali Group John Miller, said, “When customers opt to enrol in our platform, they’ll be able to enter the venue by requesting facial verification at the gate – instead of having to rely on a QR code on their phone.

“The seamless experience will continue at concession stands, where a guest can choose to ‘check in’ with facial verification at the point of sale, enabling them to instantly see personalised food and beverage recommendations and order and pay without the need for IDs, credit cards or phones.”