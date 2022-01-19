Venue management giant ASM Global has acquired a majority stake in Anthony James Partners (AJP) – an AV consultant that specialises in the design, procurement and implementation of large-scale AV technology and related systems.

ASM Global said the acquisition will support the increasing demand for strategic technology solutions in its operations – and demonstrates a recognition that AV technology has become the “central nervous system” of the live-event experience.

The partnership will see digital signage networks, LED displays, broadcast production facilities, audio and sports/entertainment lighting used, along with “core integration and infrastructure requirements” for ASM venues.

It will also support a broader scope of design, procurement and construction administration services in areas such as entertainment districts, municipal and cultural centres, and digital out-of-home media.

ASM global president and CEO Ron Bension (pictured) said, “Demand for cutting-edge technology solutions for our vast network of facilities has been steadily increasing. AJP and their excellent leadership team are best in class. A trusted resource, they provide unique services and employ a proven process that will protect the best interests of our clients.”

AJP founding partner and chief operating officer Frank Moraski said, “Together, ASM and AJP have the unique opportunity to fundamentally change the way technology-based projects are being imagined and implemented. We’re excited to get to work.”

A sample of AJP’s recent major projects for ASM managed facilities include participation in an $8m (£5.8m) facility upgrade project at the Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Centre (cap. 22,000); technology upgrades for the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona; and AV design for El Distrito (District Live).