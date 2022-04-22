International venue management giant ASM Global said its entire portfolio of UK operated venues will undergo AGF‘s A Greener Arena certification.

Its OVO Arena Wembley (cap. 12,500) is currently involved in the certification process, having already completed its Investment Grade Energy Audit. A further four ASM Global-operated venues in the UK are set to follow this year, and the remaining venue portfolio in 2023.

The independent certification process provides external verification that carbon reduction and transition strategies are at the heart of all venue operations, from catering to materials used and circularity.

OVO Arena Wembley, which is expected to welcome around one million visitors in 2022, has started the process via a baseline CO2 analysis and impact assessment. The arena supports OVO Energy’s commitment to becoming a net-zero business by 2030.

ASM Global’s portfolio of venues in the UK also includes AO Arena Manchester (21,000), First Direct Arena Leeds (13,781), Utilita Arena Newcastle (11,000) and P&J Live Aberdeen (15,000).

AGF provides recommendations for immediate and midterm improvements, strategic emission reductions and holistic improvement of the venue’s sustainability. Following a self assessment bringing together all departments and stakeholders, site audits are completed by AGF assessors.

The subsequent report provides the certification level across 10 key areas, setting the baseline KPIs and roadmap for actions, as well as keeping climate change within 1.5oC in line with the IPCC recommendations.

The sustainable strategies will be backed by ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts.

ASM Global EVP of Europe Chris Bray said, “ASM Global Acts, our corporate social responsibility platform, pledges long-term commitment towards a healthier environment and planet, so this process, which all our UK venues will undergo, is a very exciting step for us.”

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said, “After 15 years working with the global live entertainment sector towards sustainability there has never been a more positive and determined drive to make change. When many push in the same direction the load becomes lighter and we steer towards a positive tipping point.

“The urgency has also never been greater and we are extremely heartened that such an influential group as ASM Global, starting with one of the world most iconic venues, OVO Arena Wembley, is making a clear commitment and investing into what will ultimately benefit all of our futures.

“It’s our responsibility to keep this sector alive and well to provide safe spaces where happiness, connection and creativity thrive, and in a way that will be lasting for future generations.”

OVO Arena Wembley VP and general manager John Drury said, “It’s vital that we continue to develop and share sustainable solutions within the live industry. Our iconic venue will continue to adopt the most effective strategies – reflecting our own ambition and the growing demands of artists, fans and everyone involved in the live business.”