The O2 Arena owner AEG has announced a five-year contract extension with the 20,000-capacity venue’s official beer partner, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I.

The extension will start from 1 January and the deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will also introduce Bud Light Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Seltzer as the official hard seltzers of the arena.

Budweiser Brewing Group, which was a founding partner when The O2 arena opened in 2007, has beers available exclusively across the venue and sold at several branded bars. Magners, the brewer’s premium cider brand, is also the official cider partner for The O2.

From 1 January, Corona draught will also be sold for the first time in the arena, alongside the introduction of beer being served at the venue’s roof walk attraction, Up at The O2.

Budweiser Brewing Group on-trade sales director, Jean-David Thumelaire, said, “When we build partnerships, we build them for the long term. We’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with our customer pubs and bars throughout what has been an incredibly challenging period. The extension of our partnership with AEG, and the iconic The O2 arena, further demonstrates our commitment to supporting the recovery of our live event partners.”