Wembley Park has launched a new programme of outdoor events, alongside a new ‘Open Space’ campaign designed to reassure visitors of a Covid-secure environment.

The new campaign aims to promote Wembley Park as a safe destination to visit during the pandemic, with shopping and dining facilities alongside musical performances and public art.

The neighbourhood’s programme of free cultural and musical events is curated by Josh McNorton, and sees Wembley Park partnering with street performance programme Busk in London.

Free live performances will take place every weekend outside Boxpark Wembley on Olympic Way, and on Wembley Park Boulevard. The performances are an amalgamation of an event called International Busking Day which Busk in London used to run in Trafalgar Square. After the one-day event was postponed due to Covid-19, it was changed into a programme of free entertainment over the remainder of the summer.

Claudio Giambrone, Head of Marketing at Wembley Park, told Access that the venue had to think carefully about when it could go ahead with a campaign to bring visitors back.

“We had to think long and hard about when was the perfect time to launch a campaign that would gradually bring people back to the area. We felt that having something in place for the end of July into August would be the right moment.

“It was incredibly important that we produced a buoyant campaign that celebrated where we are right now, remerging and reopening from lockdown and in the height of the British summer, while communicating the importance of socialising safely in our spaces.

“It was imperative for us to instil confidence amongst visitors, residents and shoppers in Wembley Park that we have the appropriate measures in place to be safe – and communicate that in an inspiring way.”