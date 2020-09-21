Organisers of the #WeMakeEvents campaign have opened a merchandise store to raise funds for events industry personnel affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Contributions will also be made to charities including Backup – The Technical Entertainment Charity.

The group is also planning a Creative Action Protest, to be held in Parliament Square on 29 September at 12.30pm. The #WeMakeEvents team is calling for as many individuals as possible to attend in order to emphasise the importance of the campaign and the fact the industry needs urgent support. Those interested in attending should register here. A Global Action Day will follow on 30 September.

Organisers said all planned events will observe Covid-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

White Light’s MD Bryan Raven, whose company supplied around 1,000 red uplighters to the #WeMakeEvents Red Alert protest on 12 August, said: “It’s safe to say that it’s been an incredibly busy few weeks for all of us at #WeMakeEvents. Unfortunately, we have to be honest and say there is no instant fix available to solve the issues we all face, so instead, our time and energy need to go into well-thought out strategies and ensure we use our resources as effectively as possible.

“With furlough ending next month, this is a battle that still needs fighting and we will be at the forefront of that. We will continue our hard work over the next few weeks and hope that our efforts will see the breakthrough we so desperately need.”