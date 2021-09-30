Industry collective #WeMakeEvents has launched #WeMakeEvents Supporters, a free-to-access scheme offering webinars hosted by #WeMakeEvents and PLASA that coverer topics such as HR, Brexit and IP, as well as technical sessions, creative presentations and industry conversations.

It will also help freelancers and single-person company directors access free credit checks on UK companies to reduce financial risk on purchases and investments.

Supporters will also have access to several industry resources, including Curtain Call’s new recruitment platform in which freelancers are matched with companies. They will also receive the weekly #WeMakeEvents newsletter and the online editions of Light & Sound International (LSi) and Lighting&Sound America (LSA) magazines.

Other benefits include free entry to PLASA Show and PLASA Focus Leeds.

#WeMakeEvents steering committee member and Adlib managing director Andy Dockerty said, “We’re pleased to offer this new way of supporting #WeMakeEvents, specially for our industry’s large population of freelancers and single person company directors, who have been impacted heavily throughout the pandemic. The #WeMakeEvents community is really what drives the campaign, so as a thank you, we have put together a package of useful services and signposts alongside invitations to get involved and make your voice heard.”