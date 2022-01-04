The #WeMakeEvents campaign group has urged the Government to provide increased support for the live events sector to help it bounce back from what it describes as a “lockdown by stealth”.

It said the Government’s move to Plan B led to an 80% decline in sector revenue during December, and that level of revenue loss is forecast to continue through January.

The group said the Chancellor’s announcement in December of a £1.5m support package will have “little to no effect whatsoever” on the live events sector, and local government grants are “not sufficiently targeted” to reach the live events supply chain.

Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA) managing director and #WeMakeEvents steering group member Peter Heath said, “The incredible efforts made by this sector when it was on its knees for 16 months is testament not only to the belief and dedication of its people, but also evidence that this is a highly viable industry. But having taken so many body-blows it will need short-term support for its manufacturing and production companies, as well as its staff and freelance communities to recover.”