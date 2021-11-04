PLASA and #WeMakeEvents have launched a survey to investigate the recovery of the live sector following the Covid-19 pandemic. Event industry professional from across the sector are invited to take the survey; from freelancers and sole traders to manufacturing companies and venues. The deadline to complete the survey is 3rd December.

PLASA said the survey is being carried out with the aims of establishing a detailed picture of the events, entertainment and installation industries following more than 18 months of lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. This includes the supply of manufacturing components and finished goods, the availability of skilled workers, and the year-on-year changes in revenue and income.

It said the resulting data will strengthen the position of the industry when PLASA and #WeMakeEvents lobby government and will provide key insights into current challenges, allowing business leaders to plan for the future. Once all the data is collated and analysed, a full report of findings will be published on both the PLASA and #WeMakeEvents websites which will be free to view and download.

Click here to take the survey: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/plasa-wme-2021