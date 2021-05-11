A series of online dance events under the banner #Rave2Recovery is being organised to raise funds for DJs, crew, and production professionals who have faced financial struggles due to the pandemic.

Part of the #WeMakeEvents campaign, the series of live-streamed events will include a 24-hour fundraiser on 12 June hosted by Wax Worx and istreem radio boss Sacha Wall at 2Hi radio’s studio in Berkshire.

The first guests announced for the event are DJ Brandon Block, Kiss FM and Mi Soul Radio’s Gordon Mac, and DJ, broadcaster and Live Aid host Andy Kershaw. Guest passes can be acquired on Eventbrite, which will allow attendees to interact live with the show.

Before the main event organisers will also host #Raid2Recovery, from 14-16 May – a Twitch livestream showcasing DJs who regularly perform on the online platform.

In the UK both events will raise funds for technical entertainment charity, Backup. During #Rave2Recovery, each country’s participants will raise money for their nation’s chosen charities.

As part of the fundraising, music producer Wax Worx has released a song titled, ‘Get Up, Go Mad’. The track can be purchased for a minimum donation of £1, with proceeds going to the cause.

In partnership with industry charity Music Support, the event will provide individuals with access to NHS-approved app ‘Thrive: Mental Wellbeing’, featuring self-help toolkits and the ability to communicate with a coach via a chat service.

Block said, “It means a lot to me to be asked to take part in this valuable and worthwhile cause. There are so many professional DJs, production and crew who have been devastated by the lack of work and desperately missing the joy of their work, if I can do something positive to make way in putting that right, I’m there, and I invite all the DJs to be a part of this and make a difference to those who really need it.”