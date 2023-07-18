Charity Backup Tech has launched a campaign aimed at raising further awareness of mental health throughout the technical entertainment industry.

Launched at this year’s Kart-Fest, the campaign, Are you OK?, aims to signpost “easy, confidential, and sensitive” access to both urgent and non-urgent mental health support, with a focus on the freelancers who are not otherwise supported.

Working with industry suppliers and venues, Backup said it will utilise industry equipment, noticeboards and venues to place campaign posters with information and QR code providing direct access to support resources.

Around 70% of the technical industry’s crew is freelance. Backup said it has seen a marked increase in mental health support requests since the pandemic.

Creative Technologies (CT) was one of the first organisations to join the campaign. Stage Sound Services, TSL, 22Live and Christie Lites have also signed up to the cause.

CT UK director of operations Marc Butterworth said, “The opportunity to be onboard from the start with Backups ‘Are you okay?’ Campaign was one we felt we couldn’t miss. It’s a fantastic way to get information to those in the industry, who need support, on where to go for help on issues surrounding mental health.”

“I know first-hand the impact that mental health issues can have,” said Autograph managing director and Backup trustee Scott Arnold. “I’ve been very lucky to have the unwavering support of Autograph and it’s made a world of difference to me. But not everyone is as lucky, so it’s vital that organisations within the industry make sure the individuals who so desperately need help can reach it quickly and easily. It’s wonderful to see these company’s already getting behind the message to ensure the resource is utilised in an industry where mental health support has not always been a priority. We encourage as many more as possible to get involved.”