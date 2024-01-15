Talent agency Wasserman Music and the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff and Robbins have announced the return of their music-inspired charity endurance event Music Mudder.

Taking place on 13 September in Dorking, Surrey, the endurance event will see teams from across the industry take on Camelot Events’ ‘Nuts Challenge’ obstacle course, raising funds for Nordoff and Robbins.

The 2023 edition of Music Mudder raised more than £61,000 for the charity, with Oscar Tuttiett, competing on the AEG Presents B team, completing the 7km course in the fastest individual time in 53 minutes and 34 seconds. This helped the full AEG Presents B team take the top spot as the fastest overall team, with an average time of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Live Nation won the top prize for fundraising, with more than £4,700 donated through their JustGiving page.

Running in groups of up to 10 people, teams will tackle numerous obstacles, including the Commando Assault, Tunnel Rats, A Bridge Too Far and several new obstacles for 2024. Alongside the main event, there will be live music, a selection of food vendors, drinks and raffle prizes.

Nordoff and Robbins reaches thousands of vulnerable people through its bases across the UK, and by working in partnership with organisations including care homes, schools and hospitals. The charity said it is hoping to encourage at least 60 teams to register for the event, raising enough to fund at least 400 music therapy sessions.

Nordoff and Robbins deputy director of fundraising Sandy Trappitt said, “As a charity, we receive no direct government funding, so this kind of support from our friends in the music industry and from donors is vital, it quite literally allows us to keep the music going. So we hope to see as many of you as possible on the course this September.”

Wasserman Music agent Lucy Putman said, “The fun’s not over when festival season comes to a close this summer. We’re looking forward to reuniting with our music industry colleagues for the annual challenge of Music Mudder with music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins. The messy mayhem is a real highlight in our calendar each year and the best thing about it is that it’s all for a vital cause too.”

Teams of 10 cost £1,000, plus a minimum of £500 fundraising per team and can be booked by emailing info@music-mudder.com or via music-mudder.com.