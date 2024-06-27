Global agency Wasserman Music has announced three key hires designed to expand its client service offerings worldwide.

Adam Clements joins Wasserman Music as tour marketing manager, based in London. With 15 years’ experience in marketing at live music industry operators including AEG Presents and Eventim UK, at Wasserman Clements is to lead its efforts to expand the tour marketing division outside the US, beginning with the launch of a new London-based marketing hub serving the company’s UK-based agents and the artists they represent globally.

Oskar Muller has joined Wasserman as director of pricing & ticketing, based in Chicago, while Jenn Rilloraza joins as brand partnerships manager operating out of the agency’s LA office. The agency said the new hires enable it to provide new services worldwide including ticketing and pricing strategy, global tour marketing and brand partnerships for electronic music artists.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam, Oskar, and Jenn to our global team to build on our robust suite of services and add innovative new capabilities to help our clients meet and exceed their goals,” said Wasserman Music president Lee Anderson. “We are relentless in continually creating new ways to serve our valued clients around the world, and these important new additions to Team Wass reflect that.”

Pictured left-right: Adam Clements, Oskar Muller, Jenn Rilloraza